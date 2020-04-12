Gov. Beshear announces Kroger partnership to expand COVID-19 testing

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with Kroger on Sunday afternoon that aims to provide tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests to residents in Kentucky.
The state’s agreement with the retail company will allow health officials to administer more than 20,000 tests over the next five weeks.
"I’m very excited about this - it’s good news,” Beshear said. “We’ve been working with Kroger for several weeks just trying to get it right. The potential here, just from this program, could almost double the amount of testing we have right now.”
The first testing center is set to open on Monday morning in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear says he hopes one more testing location will open later this week and two others are expected to launch next week.
Any future testing sites will be announced over the coming weeks.
These COVID-19 testing centers are reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, residents over 65-years-old, people with pre-existing conditions, as well as those showing symptoms. The drive-thru testing site will be free of charge.
The state, Kroger and other partners are expecting to be able to test about 250 people every day at each testing location.
Kentucky residents can register through Kroger’s online web portal, or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).
During his coronavirus update on Easter Sunday, Gov. Beshear also thanked residents of all faiths for protecting their communities by staying home on the holiday weekend.
“Thank you to everyone who worshipped at home today,” Beshear said. “Your decision to stay home, even when it is really hard, is what saves lives. Thank you, Kentuckians. People you have never met are going to be alive three months from now because of your willingness to do it.”
According to Gov. Beshear, only about seven congregations hosted in-person services this weekend and violated the Governor’s executive order banning mass gatherings. Anyone who attended these services will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks
On Sunday, Gov. Beshear announced 134 new COVID-19 cases and confirmed three additional deaths across the state, including a 74-year-old female in Hopkins County.
Kentucky is currently reporting 1,963 confirmed cases and 97 deaths.
Out of these statewide cases, 607 people have fully recovered.
According to Gov. Beshear, 25,866 residents in Kentucky have been tested for the virus. He says 289 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus-related symptoms. Meanwhile, 136 patients are staying in intensive care units.
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full press conference on Easter Sunday in the video below:
On Saturday, Gov. Beshear announced 185 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.
One of these four deaths included a 79-year-old male in Daviess County.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one newly confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Easter Sunday.
The countywide total is now at 46 cases.
The Green River District Health Department says they have not received any reports of new COVID-19 cases in its counties in the past 24 hours.
The GRDHD reported one death and two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Daviess Co. Saturday.
The Green River District Health Department is made up of seven counties in our Kentucky area. Here are their numbers from Saturday.
- Daviess Co. - 81 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths, 39 have recovered and 4 are currently hospitalized.
- Henderson Co. - 23 confirmed positive cases, 10 have recovered and 2 are currently hospitalized.
- McLean Co. - 5 confirmed cases, 2 have recovered, 1 death and 1 is currently hospitalized.
- Union Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases and 2 have recovered.
- Webster Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases and 1 is currently hospitalized.
- Hancock Co. - 2 confirmed positive cases and 1 has recovered.
- Ohio Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases,1 has recovered and 2 are currently hospitalized.
Hopkins Co. officials told us Saturday they would not be giving an update Sunday unless there was breaking news.
Officials reported 84 confirmed positive cases and 7 deaths in Hopkins Co. Saturday.
