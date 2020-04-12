Coastal flood advisory for parts of Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A coastal flood advisory was issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana, as well as parts of Southeast and Southern Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.
Affected areas include Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Orleans; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; St. Tammany; Upper Jefferson; Upper St. Bernard Parish.
The advisory will be in effect until 12 a.m. tonight.
