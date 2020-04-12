ADPH: 61 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 3,580 test positive

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.