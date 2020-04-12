ADPH: 61 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 3,580 test positive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Saturday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 61 people statewide have died from COVID-19.
The ADPH reports there are 3,583 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 20,605 total tests. These statistics are as of 6:52 p.m. on Sunday.
Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 597, while Shelby County has 213 cases.
There are currently 93 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 61 confirmed. The state reports 437 people have been hospitalized since March 13.
Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.
The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.
Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. It contains updated numbers including confirmed cases, reported deaths, and confirmed deaths. There is also a tab below the map where you can find testing sites.
Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health includes details about the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of patients in Alabama who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who the state determined died from the virus.
