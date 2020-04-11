Report card on federal government’s response to COVID-19

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, April 12, 2020 features an exclusive interview with former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn. The interview focuses on federal efforts to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 global pandemic, timelines for reopening the domestic economy, the global economic impact of COVID-19 and how American businesses and governments should prepare for the future.
To watch select highlights, click below:
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.