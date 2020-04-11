Long line forms for Salvation Army food distribution at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is helping families in need this weekend by giving away some fresh groceries.
A long line of cars quickly wrapped around Ala Moana Center Saturday morning as hundreds of people waited patiently to reach the distribution site at the Atkinson Drive trolley area.
The emergency food distribution is aimed at helping families who may have been hit hard financially during this coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers are distributing some 2,220 gallons of fresh milk, 4,320 dozen eggs, 3,000 loaves of bread, and 5,000 pounds of fresh Maui harvest potatoes. The goods were generously donated by Chad and Stephanie Buck.
Cars were allowed to line up with trunks open beginning at 9:30 a.m. The line soon stretched around the mall. The Salvation Army said the entrance to the event is on Kona Iki St., off of Kapiolani Blvd. and between Piikoi St. and Keeaumoku St.
Volunteers are directing drivers to the distribution areas where volunteers will place the goods inside car trunks to avoid contact.
“With more than 200,000 Hawaii residents without jobs due to this current crisis, we are grateful to be able to support those in need during this Easter weekend,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety and Incident Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.
The distribution is set to go on until supplies last. It’s not yet known if organization officials have announced a cutoff point for those in line.
If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, click click here or call 808-440-1800.
