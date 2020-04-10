Tyson Foods responds as employees raise concerns over safety

Tyson Foods responds as employees raise concerns over safety
Camilla Tyson Food Plant entrance
By Paige Dauer | April 10, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 11:05 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is a hotspot for the coronavirus.

WALB has received numerous calls each day from employees and others at Tyson Foods in Camilla and Vienna. Those who have reached out to us said their safety is in jeopardy.

[ Camilla Tyson Foods employees concerned for their safety during COVID-19 ]

Union officials said two workers from the Camilla plant have died from COVID-19.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) demands that the poultry industry acts quickly. The union said they want safe and healthy work environments.

A press release from RWDSU says it represents 2,000 members at the Camilla plant. The union said many are sick or in quarantine.

“We have been in constant communication with the company to spread these employees out. Of course, that would slow down production, but that would also save lives if we were able to spread these employees out," said Edgar Fields, the president of the Southeast Council of RWDSU.

Dozens of employees at both locations told us that they believe Tyson hasn’t done enough to protect them.

Vienna Tyson Food Plant, Sparkman: "Notice the markings on the wall to show how far apart people need to stand." (Source: Worth Sparkman)
Vienna Tyson Food Plant, Sparkman: "Notice the markings on the wall to show how far apart people need to stand." (Source: Worth Sparkman) (Source: walb)

“We’re not six feet, we’re not practicing social distancing. Basically, half the plant is out sick or is scared to come to work. So half the people that are coming, we’re just working like crazy,” said a Tyson employee who wished to remain anonymous.

Fields said these workers are essential to America and deserve better treatment.

“Do we applaud the person that goes to work there in Camilla and feeds us? We don’t. There’s an invisible worker that we don’t think of because we simply think of them as a person working at a poultry plant," said Fields.

“We also stepped up deep cleaning in our plants and implemented social distancing measures. Workers at Camilla and other locations have access to protective face coverings.”
Worth Sparkman with eternal communications at Tyson Foods
Camilla Tyson Food Plant Break Room, Sparkman: "Notice that plastic pipe has been taped to benches to prevent too many people from sitting at the same table." (Source: Worth Sparkman)
Camilla Tyson Food Plant Break Room, Sparkman: "Notice that plastic pipe has been taped to benches to prevent too many people from sitting at the same table." (Source: Worth Sparkman)

The employee told us they started receiving PPE this week.

“They were telling us to keep that for the entire day and to not throw it away because you’re going to need it when you come back from lunch. But everybody made a big fuss about it, so eventually, that didn’t work. So they ended up having to give us new PPE after lunch,” the employee explained.

Sparkman also explained the measures they’ve implemented to protect its employees.

We’ve implemented the use of temporal thermometers to check the temperature of team members before they enter company facilities.


We’re also starting to use infrared temperature scanners at some locations. We’re also coordinating with federal agencies to emphasize the need for personal protective equipment to support our team members as we remain open.


We’re implementing social distancing in our plants based on CDC and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor. And, in some cases, slowing production lines. We’ve been evaluating and implementing ways to promote more social distancing in our plants. For example, at some locations we’re:

Allowing more time between shifts to reduce worker interaction.

Giving team members more space by erecting large tents to serve as outdoor break rooms.

Removing chairs in some break rooms so there is more space between the workers.

Eliminating conference room meetings and the size of new orientation classes."

-Worth Sparkman with eternal communications at Tyson Foods

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.