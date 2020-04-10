Deaconess looking for recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Researchers around the world are looking at different ways to treat patients with COVID-19.
Deaconess Hospital in Evansville is among the first in the midwest to be approved to start treating patients through convalescent plasma therapy.
Major hospitals around the country, including Deaconess, are now seeking people who have recovered or are currently recovering from the coronavirus to donate blood to help patients now sick with COVID-19.
Deaconess has partnered with the Red Cross to start collecting blood with the idea that a person who has already recovered from the virus will have antibodies in their plasma that can help fight it in others.
So far, Deaconess has had no donations to start the treatment but across the country, and throughout the world, doctors are hopeful that plasma therapy will help more patients recover.
“This is a type of treatment that isn’t done frequently anymore, it’s done for situations like this when areas are being overrun by a viral illness and there’s not a vaccine, there’s not drugs, there’s not treatments," said Dr. David Ryon, Deaconess Pulmonary & Critical Care, and Medical Director of the new COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program. "Even from China, we don’t really have results that we can hang our hat on, what we’re getting is case reports, reports that 500 people more or less were treated out there, a general word on the street that it seemed to be helpful. Treatments have started if you look around, especially in the Northeast where they’ve been hit harder, and they’ve got those programs ramped up.”
Deaconess is seeking out donors.
As of right now, a donor has had to have tested positive and recovered from the coronavirus to be eligible to donate. That means either having tested negative or that it’s been 28 days since their last symptom.
Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is interested in donating blood plasma can contact the COVID-19 Donor Line at Deaconess at 812-426-9339 or visit deaconess.com/covidplasma.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.