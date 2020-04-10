Deaconess looking for recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donations

“This is a type of treatment that isn’t done frequently anymore, it’s done for situations like this when areas are being overrun by a viral illness and there’s not a vaccine, there’s not drugs, there’s not treatments," said Dr. David Ryon, Deaconess Pulmonary & Critical Care, and Medical Director of the new COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program. "Even from China, we don’t really have results that we can hang our hat on, what we’re getting is case reports, reports that 500 people more or less were treated out there, a general word on the street that it seemed to be helpful. Treatments have started if you look around, especially in the Northeast where they’ve been hit harder, and they’ve got those programs ramped up.”