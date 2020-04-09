United Way of the Mid-South opens call center for COVID-19 relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United Way of the Mid-South held a soft launch of its Relief Call Center on Wednesday, as an immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is extending the reach of its Driving The Dream initiative to support Mid-Southerners who may find themselves needing emergency services in the wake of terminations, furloughs or increased medical needs.
This response is in collaboration with the City of Memphis’ 211, which will continue to take calls and provide support for the public, but is now experiencing extraordinarily high call volume.
United Way employees with social services backgrounds will triage their needs with the agencies which can support them. Their information will be added to the Driving The Dream network, and agencies will reach out to provide them with the necessary services.
There is a soft opening on Thursday with no services offered on Good Friday.
The United Way will resume the normal schedule of Monday through Friday beginning April 13.
