Hattiesburg hotel gives back to first responders, healthcare workers during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Holiday Inn in Hattiesburg took the time to make face masks for healthcare workers and hand out burgers to EMTs, Hattiesburg firefighters and Hattiesburg police officers.
The Holiday Inn is in partnership with the City of Hattiesburg and the masks will be distributed to the appropriate health care facilities and departments in Hattiesburg.
“We’re obviously very slow right now, business wise, so we felt like it was a good time to do something," said Bob Cox, general manager of the Holiday Inn. "All of our first responders are all working so hard. We just wanted to do something for them and give back to them and while doing that we were able to put some of our employees back to work to support them.”
“We all have to do our part, and do what the government officials are ordering us to do,”Cox added.
