Gov. Pritzker announces over 1,300 positive coronavirus cases, almost 70 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. Pritzker gave his daily update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Pritzker starts his briefing by saying it’s been one full calendar month since the disaster proclamation.
He states the rate of rising cases is less exponential than what it once was.
The Illinois governor and his team announce 66 lives have been lost in the last 24 hours. They say the total number of deaths in Ilinois is 528.
Gov. Pritzker announces 1,344 new positive cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours. His team says the total of confirmed positive cases sits at 16,422.
Gov. Pritzker says it is unlikely they will lift this stay-at-home order before April 30. He says he will look into precautions they may put into place after the order is lifted.
“The curve is still upward trajectory," Gov. Pritzker said. "So just because we’re bending the curve does not mean we’re bending down yet.”
