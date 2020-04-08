Two employees at VA mail out pharmacy in N. Charleston test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two employees at a Veterans Affairs mail out pharmacy in North Charleston have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the employees worked at the VA Consolidated Mail Out Pharmacy on Rivers Avenue.
According to Charleston CMOP officials, the two employees are currently in home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to patients and other staff.
“Due to privacy concerns, we cannot provide additional information,” CMOP officials said in a statement. “The CMOP continues to follow CDC guidelines including temperature screenings of employees, deep cleaning its facility on a regular basis, and, most recently, implementing wearing of masks for all employees.”
Officials said the pharmacy provides service for more than 400,000 veteran patients who receive 600,000 prescriptions every week.
“These prescriptions must continue to be filled and delivered as this service directly impacts the health of Veteran patients, many of whom have multiple health conditions, enabling them to remain at home and follow the CDC precaution guidelines during this time,” CMOP officials said.
