'Time for enforcement’: Police pledge crackdown on stay-at-home violators

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a weeks-long period of “education,” Honolulu police are pledging to crack down on violators of the stay-at-home order.
“These executive orders have the full force and effect of law,” said deputy Police Chief John McCarthy. “Now’s the time for enforcement."
The statewide stay-at-home order went into effect March 25, dramatically altering daily life in Hawaii.
While the vast majority of residents are following the order, officials say, a minority are not. As of Monday, Honolulu police officers had issued 4,660 warnings to people for violating the order and 353 citations.
Those who violate the order face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Other counties have also pledged stricter enforcement of the stay-at-home rules.
On Kauai, police have already been stopping drivers at checkpoints. And Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he hopes to do the same soon.
“We are looking (at) roving road blocks like we do for DUI,” Victorino said. “We have been very patient. But now, we have to be a lot strictier.”
