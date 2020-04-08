Senators urge for PPP funds to be used on small businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senate Democratic leaders today in sending a letter to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.
In the letter they urged Trump administration officials to take steps to ensure that vulnerable small businesses have access to the important financial resources authorized by the CARES Act.
The senators pushed the administration to reserve a portion of the $349 billion set aside for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to be used on small businesses that do not have relationships with the traditional lenders.
The PPP is a provision included in the CARES Act to provide small businesses and other entities with forgivable, low-interest, zero-fee, and fully guaranteed loans of up to $10 million
The Senators wrote: “We recommend that a portion of available PPP funding be reserved for those borrowers who do not have relationships with the traditional lenders that will dominate delivery of PPP Loans…Without proactive and sustained outreach, we can expect that underserved communities will be disproportionately harmed – just as they were during the Great Recession when minority business enterprises suffered a precipitous decline in the proportion of SBA-backed loan approvals.”
A full copy of the letter is available here.
