No bond for man police say incited ‘dangerous’ crowd in OTR during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge has denied bond to a man police arrested Saturday for violating the statewide Stay-at-Home order and inciting others to do the same, according to court documents.
The charges stem from a large gathering of people that assembled near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine Friday night.
Rashaan Davis recorded the gathering in a Facebook Live video.
“This how we do it in my city man, we don’t give a [expletive] about this coronavirus,” Davis said in the video. “This how we celebrate all coronavirus.”
The video is embedded at the end of this article.
It shows Davis flexing, dancing and repetitively boasting about the “fourteen hundred” viewers tuning in, a number that represents an ever-diminishing fraction of virus deaths in the United States — one-seventh as of this writing.
The video also shows people gathered on sidewalks without practicing social distancing in violation of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay-at-Home order.
The video surfaced early Saturday, drawing the ire and opprobrium of law enforcement and elected officials, with DeWine calling the gathering “very dangerous.”
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the same.
“I have talked to (Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac) and (Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil) about this,” Deters said on Twitter Saturday. “If we see this happening again, people can expect to be arrested and held in jail. We’re not kidding.”
Cincinnati police say they responded to the gathering Friday and are exploring options for addressing it and future similar incidents, including fines and arrests if necessary.
They also pointedly asked the public to condemn the actions of those who participated in the gathering Friday as well as any who are disobeying the Stay-at-Home order.
Court documents show police asked for a high or no bond for Davis because of his “complete disregard for public safety.”
*WARNING: Video contains graphic language*
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.