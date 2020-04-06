Georgia reaches 6,700+ cases of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 6,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 7 p.m. Sunday (4/5) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 219. A total of 1,296 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Three deaths have been reported in Chatham County, one in Bryan County, one in Effingham County, and one in Toombs County. The Coastal Health District announced the first COVID-19 related death in Effingham County on Sunday. A release from the District identified the deceased as a 56-year-old man. It is not sure if he had any underlying conditions at this time.
Over 25,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
· Appling County: 5
· Bacon County: 7
· Bryan County: 17
· Bulloch County: 5
· Camden County: 9
· Candler County: 2
· Chatham County: 90
· Effingham County: 12
· Glynn County: 29
· Liberty County: 13
· Long County: 1
· McIntosh County: 2
· Screven County: 2
· Toombs County: 5
· Tattnall County: 3
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
