Caddo inmate tests positive for coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Correctional Center inmate remains in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.
Authorities got the test results Sunday morning.
“This was something I was really dreading, although we were planning for it,” Prator said.
They don’t know exactly how the inmate got the COVID-19.
“Even though it’s a secure environment, they do come in contact with other inmates and staff. And some staff have been found to be positive there and on patrol and in different places,” Prator said.
The family of the inmate who tested positive has been notified, the sheriff added.
And that inmate’s cellmate has been relocated.
“The pod he was in has been segregated. It’s a pod that contains 142 people. His cellmate is in a negative pressure room in our infirmary.”
Prator also noted that the inmate who tested positive had underlying health issues.
Now the prison is taking steps to protect the other inmates.
“We have it in the facility, therefore, we have now issued masks to every inmate there, which is 1,200 masks,” Prator said. “Some people say they’re ‘just inmates.’ They aren’t ‘just inmates.’
“The majority of the people out there are awaiting trial and haven’t been found guilty of anything,” the sheriff explained. "They are people and we are doing everything possible to keep them healthy and not put them in danger.”
Prator said his office worked with judges and the district attorney’s office three weeks ago to release several non-violent criminals due to coronavirus concerns.
“For me to do that, and most folks around here know my stance on keeping people in jail and keeping people safe, and when I am working to get people out of jail, it’s a serious situation,” the sheriff said. “That’s the situation we have found ourselves in.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.