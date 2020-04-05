States lack key data on virus cases among medical workers

In this March 13, 2020 file photo, a nurse at a drive-up coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center wears a face shield and other protective gear as she waits by a tent in Seattle. Experts and health officials who are trying to plan a response to the coronavirus outbreak are missing a critical piece of information – the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the disease. Washington state faced the first major outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation, but health officials have not kept track of how many doctors and nurses have the disease. New York also lacks infection figures for medical staff, according to Jill Montag, spokeswoman with the New York State Department of Health. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren/AP)