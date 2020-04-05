Big River Steel donates water to Craighead County agencies

Big River Steel donated 20 pallets of water from Pepsi MidAmerica to go to multiple agencies throughout Craighead County. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 4, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 11:11 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A donation by a Mississippi County steel company will provide key needed supplies for multiple agencies throughout Craighead County.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Big River Steel in Osceola donated 20 pallets of water from Pepsi MidAmerica to the agencies.

Each pallet has 48 cases of water, officials said.

Big River Steel also donated three pallets of large plastic bags, with Jonesboro police saying the donations were appreciated.

“Thank you, Big River Steel, for your generosity,” the post noted.

