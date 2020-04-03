Vice President Pence on the Covid-19 crisis

Vice President Pence on the Covid-19 crisis
April 3, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 7:02 PM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, April 5, 2020 features an interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Pence gives details on the Trump Administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including the supply chain and ensuring states are receiving the equipment they need, leadership of the governors across the country, China not being forthcoming about the extent of the crisis, how bipartisan response of the President and Congress, and America’s healthcare heroes.

To watch select highlights, click below:

Vice President Pence focused on seeing communities through this crisis
Vice President Pence on stay at home orders
Vice President Pence gives words of hope

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.