Hobby Lobby defied Gov. Mike DeWine and reopened its Ohio stores—it didn’t go over well

Arts and crafts retailer reverses decision to reopen in Ohio after receiving cease-and-desist letter

Hobby Lobby defied Gov. Mike DeWine and reopened its Ohio stores—it didn’t go over well
Hobby Lobby, file photo (Source: Sue Ogrocki)
By John Deike | April 1, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 10:24 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Hobby Lobby closed its Ohio stores in the wake of Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, but in a controversial move, the arts and crafts retailer reopened it’s locations on Wednesday morning.

Upon hearing the news, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a cease-and-desist letter, which ordered Hobby Lobby to shut down.

By Wednesday night, Yost had received word from the retailer’s legal staff that the stores would be closed immediately.

While Hobby Lobby is closed again, other craft stores in Ohio remain open.

Michael’s is offering curbside pickup and JoAnn Fabrics still has its doors open.

DeWine pulled no punches earlier today regarding non-essential businesses that attempt to defy his order;

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.