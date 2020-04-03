Crisis counselors, domestic violence shelters are here to help during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re all in crisis mode right now, but situations can get worse for some, like domestic violence or even thoughts of suicide.
Specialists at Crisis Services of North Alabama are still handling those calls.
Staff is still working at domestic violence shelters. Outreach and trauma counselors are still ready to help. Forensic nurses are still doing exams for sexual assault victims.
Connie Kane, clinical director at Crisis Services of North Alabama, believes domestic violence has increased but fears why their calls haven’t.
“Because everybody is stuck at home and when you’re stuck at home and the person who is abusing you is right there, you’re not free to talk. And I think that’s one of the reasons why we are not getting a lot of calls. I think that abuse is on the increase. It’s just that when everyone is holed up together, you’re just not as free,” said Kane.
If you feel more comfortable texting anonymously, someone is there to answer between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Just text your message to 256-722-8219.
