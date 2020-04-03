Coronavirus crisis: Ohio restaurant industry lost about $698 million in sales, 100,000 jobs in first 22 days of March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stunning new report from the Ohio Restaurant Association showed the impact the novel coronavirus has had on local restaurants.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants to close at 9 p.m. on March 15 until further notice, but the report shows the losses from the first 22 days of March.
Within that time period, the Ohio restaurant industry lost an estimated $698 million in sales and more than 100,000 jobs, according to the report.
According to the report, 1% of operators permanently closed their restaurant, and 9% anticipate permanently closing their restaurant within the next 30 days.
The Ohio results were taken from the National Restaurant Association’s survey of more than 4,000 owners and operators across the U.S.
Here is full list from the report, including the number of actions Ohio restaurant operators took during the first three weeks of March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak:
- Eighty-seven percent of Ohio restaurant operators say their total dollar sales volume during the period from March 1 to March 22 was lower than it was during the same period in 2019.
- 10% of operators reported higher sales, while 3% of operators say their sales were about the same as they were during the same period in 2019.
- On average, restaurant operators reported a 45% decline in sales during the period from March 1 to March 22.
- 67% of restaurant operators laid off employees. 36% anticipate doing more of this during the next 30 days.
- 66% of operators cut employee hours.
- 65% of operators reduced their hours of operation.
- 63% of operators temporarily changed their business model to off-premises only.
- 29% of operators temporarily closed their restaurant.
