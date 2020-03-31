Myrtle Beach begins setting up barricades across city’s dozens of public beach accesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune detailed how the city will comply with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order calling for the closure of all public beach accesses.
“The order clearly states that all public beach access points and any associated public parking lots be closed. The order does not address the beach itself, nor does it prohibit accessing the beach from private access points,” Bethune posted on Facebook.
The mayor said the city of Myrtle Beach has over 40 public beach accesses with parking. On Tuesday, barricades and signs will begin going up to close those accesses.
“According to the order, the beach can still be accessed by private access points. Our police department will still patrol the beaches for responsible use and compliance of social distancing,” Bethune posted.
She added that reports from officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were that there were no issues over the weekend in regards to social distancing.
McMaster’s executive order also closes all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
The order is effective immediately and will last until the State of Emergency due to the coronavirus is over in South Carolina.
