Some landlords still expect rent on time, but they say it’s not because they’re heartless

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the end of the month near, it means rent will soon be due.
Some people who may be experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19 might be concerned about how they will make that payment this month.
The CEO of Roy Wheeler Realty, Micahel Guthrie, said tenants are not the only ones who may be experiencing difficulties.
“Tenants need to understand that landlords are in kind of the same place. If they own a few places then they’re expecting that money to come in to pay a mortgage, or pay repairs," he said.
Some measures have been taken to protect renters, including the suspension of eviction cases in the state. Some landlords are also reportedly working with renters to adjust payments in light of the situation.
