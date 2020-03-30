Parma man’s frustration bubbling over again after 43rd basement flood

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Mark Reis said he can’t take it anymore.
“For the 43rd time now, my basement is completely destroyed. I had over a foot of water, we just got a brand new washer and dryer, that’s covered in mud," he said.
He’s lived in his home on Fruitland Drive for decades and has been keeping count of the flooding in his basement since 1987.
In 2018, he told 19 News’ Paul Orlousky about the struggle.
Reis has documented his struggle with the City since the 1980s and said no one has answers for him. He told 19 News he can’t sell his house feels like a prisoner in Parma.
“I recently just got released from the hospital. I had some serious medical issues at the beginning of the year, I had multiple strokes and a week later I had a heart attack so I’m at home now, thank God but there’s no way I can clean this up. Everything down there is covered in mud and destroyed," Reis said.
And he's not the only one. 19 News cameras were rolling as neighbors lugged out soggy items from their homes.
“It’s bad, I’ve been up since 2 o clock. Get everything off the floor, put everything on the ping pong table," said some neighbors.
“What do you want the city of Parma to do?" asked 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor
“At this point, they need to buy this house from me because I can’t sell it or tear it down and put it in a retention pond for my neighbors. I can’t take it,” Reis said.
City leaders wrote on Facebook that they are working on an action plan for the pickup and disposal of those flood damaged items.
