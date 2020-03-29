Utility crews working to restore power following severe weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While no tornados hit, barely a spot in the Mid-South was left unaffected by these storms. They knocked out power for thousands of people.
Utility crews in Arkansas, Mississippi and in Memphis are working quickly to get power back on to thousands. Still, about 1,600 customers are without power here, a decrease from the initial 3,800.
According to MLGW, a bulk of those are in Germantown so if you are traveling in the area be aware traffic lights may out so take caution.
More than 1,300 Entergy customers are without power in Mississippi including more than 200 in Coahoma County and under 100 in DeSoto country.
Entergy also reporting more than 500 customers are without power in Arkansas including more than 100 near Jonesboro where that tornado hit.
These are extraordinary times to be dealing with a major weather event like this as we’re still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. We are still under a “safer-at-home” order in Shelby County so remember if you are traveling it needs to be for an essential purpose.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.