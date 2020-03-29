Surviving COVID-19: MS native speaks about their experience with coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - At the age of 26, Jessie Carter contracted the coronavirus while at work in New York. But instead of a severe case of the virus, her symptoms were minor, but still needed to be taken seriously.
For Jessie her symptoms started with a cough.
“My symptoms felt as if it was like a really bad sinus infection,” said Jessie. “I had a cough; I had a sneeze and it was kind of heavy. It felt just like pollen season. I had no fever. I test my fever two or three times a day to make sure because I know that’s what everyone was saying. I never had fever but I was exhausted and really tired.”
Jessie came back to her parents home in Mississippi to quarantine after being tested positive for the virus.
She explains, though her symptoms were minor, it’s still important to quarantine and stay indoors during this time even if you feel like you’re not sick.
“Just because we’re young and having some or zero symptoms at all it’s what makes it this silent virus," said Jessie. "That is why it’s gaining so much ground. So even if you feel like the slightest symptom, a cough or something just stay home. It’s just not the time to go and run errands if you feel symptoms.”
“The younger generation has to do their part and take the virus seriously,” Jessie says, “It’s not you that people are worried about. It’s the third or forth person you are going to pass it to.”
