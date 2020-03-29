COVID-19 marches across America

“Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, March 29, 2020 features interviews with Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). In his interview, Edwards provides an update on Louisiana’s efforts to combat COVID-19, including his concerns that his state’s healthcare system may be overwhelmed at the beginning of April. Gillibrand discusses the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and also her thoughts on reported consideration by presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden choosing a female vice presidential nominee. In addition, the show includes an interview with Dr. Gregory Ciottone, Associate Professor Harvard Medical School.