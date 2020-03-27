List of Mid-South health clinics offering drive-thru coronavirus testing

List of Mid-South health clinics offering drive-thru coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing (Source: WBRC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 21, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 11:50 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the biggest concerns the public has at the moment. Fortunately, a few Mid-South health clinics are now offering drive-thru testing.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center -- appointment only, text “COVID” to 901-203-5526, no consultation needed, Tiger Lane at the Memphis Fairgrounds

Methodist Hospital Olive Branch -- 4250 Bethel Road Olive Branch, MS 38654

Lewisburg High School -- 1755 Craft Rd Olive Branch, MS

Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto -- 7601 Southcrest Parkway Southaven, MS 38671

Coahoma Expo Center -- 1150 Wildcat Drive Clarksdale, MS

CLICK HERE for a list of testing sites in Mississippi.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.