Birmingham area Mcdonald’s giving free meals to first responders during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mcdonald’s has announced that 15 Birmingham area locations will be providing free meals to uniformed firefighters, EMS/ambulance services, and police officers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our first responders in Birmingham continue to serve our community for long hours to keep each of us safe and healthy,” Nicholas Valluzzo, Birmingham Owner/Operator. “During this time when you may not know what your next shift will hold, know that you are invited to our restaurants, for a free hot meal. This is our way of saying Thank You.”
According to the owner, first responders are invited to visit any of the participating McDonald’s restaurants in uniform via the Drive-Thru to receive their favorite Extra Value Meal (one per customer) for free. Meals include the classic Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Filet-O-Fish- served with McDonald’s World Famous Fries and an ice-cold beverage.
Participating locations include:
- 1569 Monclair Road, Birmingham Ala. 35210
- 2733 8th Ave., Birmingham Ala. 35233
- 732 Lomb Ave. SW, Birmingham, Ala. 35211
- 1907 Center Point Road, Birmingham Ala. 35215
- 1547 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, Ala. 35216
- 218 Gadsden Road, Birmingham Ala. 35235
- 11 Phillips Drive, Midfield, Ala. 35228
- 2201 Bessemer Hwy, Birmingham, Ala. 35208
- 1700 Finley Blvd., Birmingham Ala. 35204
- 2427 Acton Road, Vestavia Hills, Ala. 35243
- 24712 US Hwy 31, Jemison, Ala. 35085
- 818 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, Ala. 35209
- 706 Supercenter Drive, Calera, Ala. 35040
- 1501 5th Ave. S, Birmingham, Ala. 35233
- 205 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster, Ala. 35007
