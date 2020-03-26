UofL Health expands telehealth services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – UofL Health will expand its telehealth services.
“This is something that had been on track for a launch later this year,” UofL Physicians Chief Operating Officer Wade Mitzel said. “But given the current need to reduce contact and increase precaution, we fast tracked the launch in order to give our patients peace of mind, with a convenient and safe way to access their provider.”
The service will be provided to established and qualifying new patients by calling 502-588-4343. After the number is called a scheduling specialist will determine whether an in-person visit is needed.
According to UofL, “Through UofL Health – Telehealth our providers can provide an initial assessment of symptoms related to COVID-19, plus treat common conditions like colds and flu, sore throats, rashes, allergies, bladder infections and more. Providers may prescribe medications, if appropriate, recommend an over-the-counter medication or provide home care options. If needed, the provider may refer patients to an appropriate UofL Physicians - Primary Care office location, specialist or to an emergency department.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.