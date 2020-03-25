Daycare options for first responders and healthcare workers with young children

St. Joseph Children’s Home is one of the few agencies that can provide child care right now to families who are essential first responders. St. Joe’s was given what’s called a Limited Duration Center license by the Office of the Inspector General in order to continue providing child care to essential first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. That includes people in the healthcare industry, first responders like law enforcement, EMS, fire department, corrections officers and people who work for the Department of Community Based Services.