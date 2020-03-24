Three generations of Barberton women sewing masks to donate to the community

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three generations of women are sewing masks at a shop in downtown Barberton.
Masks are in high demand for those on the front lines battling COVID-19. Joyce Coburn owns Coburns Quilting Plus in Downtown Barberton. She says the masks she's making are not up to par for medical professionals.
“These are just cotton,” said Joyce Coburn, owner of Coburn’s Quilting Plus. “They’re not gonna prevent any viruses but they do help to remind us not to touch our face and they are a small barrier for sneezing and coughing and things like that and I don’t want to profess that these are medical in any way shape or form.”
Because of social distancing, Coburn didn’t want to bring in too many people to make the masks, so she enlisted the help of her daughter and granddaughter.
"My first batches were done with police fabrics they all had police cars and did them for my police department here just as a reminder not to touch their faces and to have a barrier when they have to go into people’s homes and things like that knowing that they’re not a medical product,” said Coburn.
They’ve also donated them to nursing homes, Barberton city employees, and families.
“I want to make them all,” said Martine Wilson, Coburn’s daughter. “I want everybody to have one. I know that it’s just a small token but it comes from our heart all three of us.”
The three women say sewing the masks has brought them even closer together.
“I personally gave my time because I knew it was something I wanted to do for everybody to remind people not to touch their face and also helps establish that we do need to do the social distancing and the demand has been crazy but we absolutely love making them,” said Emily Craig-Wilson, Coburns granddaughter.
Health experts only recommend that sick people wear masks because there is no reliable research proving masks, especially ones made at home, can prevent you from getting sick.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.