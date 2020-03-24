Liquor stores see spike in sales during coronavirus outbreak

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After the Mississippi Department of Revenue made temporary changes to its alcohol laws, liquor store owners say they’re seeing a spike in sales as more people buy alcohol in bulk.
Liquor stores are now allowed to sell alcohol online or by phone. They can also provide curbside service.
Some store owners are worried that the spike will be shortlived and that bulk-buying means fewer customers in the long-run.
Others like Shawn Guider with Shawn’s Petit Bois Wine & Liquor say every day has felt like a Saturday night, with sales tripling over the last week.
“We’ve had to put some limits on our big selling items, just like the milk and toilet paper and things like that, they want to get it all. But I need to save it, maybe two per customer, something like that,” Guider said.
The state Alcoholic Beverage Control has asked liquor stores limit orders to 100 cases per day, Shawn noted.
