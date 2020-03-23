Local counselors provide mental health tips on Coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The outbreak of the Coronavirus has impacted lives in a number of ways across the world. That’s why local counselors Brent Woods of Woods Counseling Services, LLC and Joel Daugherty of Lake Area Counseling, LLC, felt it was best to come together to spread a positive message during a tough time.
“Obviously we’re worried about our physical health but the whole mental health aspect of what’s going on right now we felt that was real important and that we needed to talk about that,” licensed professional counselor Joel Daugherty said.
Both Woods and Daugherty touched on a number of topics during their discussion on Facebook and say discovering hidden and hobbies and finding new ways to enjoy this life we currently live is the best solution to keeping your mental health in check.
“Embrace family and friends and get outside of the box and do something different that you normally wouldn’t,” said licensed professional counselor Brent Woods. “That was my main encouragement for people today. Think outside of the box and do something different.”
“Stay connected through social isolation," added Daugherty. "Be it through FaceTiming your friends more often or chatting more online, but not about the Coronavirus. We’re so isolated now in our homes which is good for our physical health but it’s not so good for our mental health.”
But the main thing they stressed– don't lose sight of who is truly in control at all times, even during a time of crisis.
“This is the time when faith is very, very important," Woods admitted. "God is still with you right now just like he was with you three weeks ago when everything was normal. He’s going to be the one that carries us through it and it’s important to remember that.”
Woods and Daugherty say they want to continue to have their live video discussions each Saturday morning.
