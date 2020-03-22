Coronavirus: America on lockdown

March 22, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 12:55 AM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, March 22, 2020 features interviews with Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator, White House Coronavirus Task Force, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan and Dr. Tom Frieden, former Director of the Centers for Disease Control.

In her interview, Dr. Deborah Birx discusses the trajectory of coronavirus infections, the availability of coronavirus tests and the reported shortage of ventilators. Governor Whitmer shares the shortages that Michigan is experiencing, the voluntary shut-down of the auto industry and calls for clear guidance from the federal government. Dr. Frieden focuses on the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., the importance of expanding broadband for health care and why there is hope.

Birx to Greta: COVID-19 can live up to three days on hard surfaces
Whitmer to Greta: We got 10 million people here. We need tests.
Former CDC Chair: CDC needs to be at the center of the government’s response to the coronavirus

