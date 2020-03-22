Coronavirus: America on lockdown

In her interview, Dr. Deborah Birx discusses the trajectory of coronavirus infections, the availability of coronavirus tests and the reported shortage of ventilators. Governor Whitmer shares the shortages that Michigan is experiencing, the voluntary shut-down of the auto industry and calls for clear guidance from the federal government. Dr. Frieden focuses on the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., the importance of expanding broadband for health care and why there is hope.