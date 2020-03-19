Ohio National Guard asked to assist getting out essential COVID-19 supplies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state active duty proclamation to activate approximately 300 personnel from the Ohio National Guard to support the COVID-19 response.
The personnel will support the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks at locations throughout Ohio to assist with humanitarian efforts.
“The action I’ve taken to activate the Ohio National Guard will provide support to our food pantries that are low on staff and need help getting food to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Gov. DeWine said in a news release. “By looking out for our neighbors and following proper health safety guidelines, we will make it through this together.”
The National Guard will assist by transporting, packaging, and distributing food to homes in vulnerable areas, community-based locations, and partner agencies in rural counties.
On Thursday, Hamilton County health officials announced the first confirmed case in the county. The individual is a resident from New York, so it won’t be included in the Ohio numbers.
On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine said there were 88 confirmed cases in 19 Ohio counties.
