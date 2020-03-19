FedEx feeling the impact of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is playing a critical role in shipments of coronavirus test kits and supplies. But, like most businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on services.
Memphis-based FedEx is feeling the strain of the coronavirus on the national and global economy. FedEx officials say despite the uncertainty, the shipper has a key role to play in keeping products moving around the globe.
On an earnings call this week, FedEx executives said they could not provide an economic forecast for 2020 because of the cloud looming over COVID-19 in the United States.
“As we announced last June, FY '20 would be a year of challenge and change. And beginning in early January, the coronavirus entered the picture for FedEx,” said Fred Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
FedEx says as customers stay at home, its Ground volume is strong -- lent to the prevalence of online shopping. But it is concerned about its Express operations, which saw a significant slowdown in China as COVID-19 spread there. Operations in Europe are expected to follow suit.
“The coronavirus and the efforts to contain it represent an unprecedented challenge that we are evaluating and addressing daily,” said Brie Carere, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
FedEx has also stepped in on the relief front. The shipper is sending medical equipment to US providers and this weekend FedEx trucks got a police escort as COVID-19 testing kits left Roche Diagnostics' Indianapolis facility.
FedEx is also cutting signature rules for most packages to minimize contact between drivers and the public.
Ultimately officials said demand for FedEx services will still exist during this tense period because of the country's need for supplies, medical equipment, and food. Other businesses will also turn to FedEx in working through supply chain disruptions.
Hub workers are still on the job. FedEx is telling workers to make sure they are exercising good hygiene, like handwashing, and not coming to work if ill.
Corporate team members who can work from home are doing so but some may not be able to. FedEx said each operating company is evaluating their needs.
