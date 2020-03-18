Families struggle to pay for childcare, other bills amid coronavirus closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Many families are having a tough time making sure their kids are taken care of while still being able to pay the bills.
“The main concern really is with the whole daycare situation, finding someone to watch my son,” Kayla Curran, a Louisville mom, told WAVE 3 News.
Many families like the Currans share the same concerns, especially because it means paying for childcare services that they currently aren’t receiving.
“The daycare [costs] fall into our budget,” Curran said. “It would suck to have to pay for the next two weeks, if we're not doing that. Everyone else is concerned they're [going to] have to pay daycare and then someone else to watch the kids."
When jobs are shut down or business is slow, that makes it hard for families to make ends meet, as Shelley Al-Grassi knows firsthand. Al-Grassi said as a private childcare provider, she’s lost three clients since the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very traumatizing,” Al-Grassi said. “You don't know what the future is going to hold for us, for us small business providers and certainly the parents, who need to go to work. They don't know how long they're going to be closed for."
While Al-Grassi can only care for six kids at a time, she says there’s much more people can do to help each other.
“There's so much need out there for children care,” Al-Grassi said. “A lot of places are still trying to stay open doing their best to make it through this."
Only some certified private day care centers are still allowed to be open, but space is limited because of how many kids are allowed at one time.
