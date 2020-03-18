Dollar General begins having first hour open for seniors

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Dollar General started a new plan to accommodate seniors Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The retailer is letting seniors shop by themselves for the first hour each day.
Older adults are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.
Some of the customers shopping Tuesday morning at a Dollar General in Duncan say they appreciated the change.
“We felt safer here today because there were fewer people, they were all older and very polite. We’ve been to larger stores where they were very crowded with young people because school was out. And you just didn’t feel as safe," said Marsha Mccain.
Dollar General is also changing its hours.
The new schedule started Tuesday and it’s not clear how long the hours will be changed.
