UVA Physics Professor explains the crucial math behind social distancing

“At present, each person with COVID-19 transmits coronavirus to an average of about two to three people,” Bloomfield said. “With such a large multiplying factor, we have rapid exponential growth. Because it takes about five days for COVID-19 to develop, the cases are doubling every two or three days. If there are 100 cases today, there will be 200 cases in a couple of days, and a thousand cases in a little over a week. In a month, it will be almost a million cases. Not good.”