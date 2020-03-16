Non-profit helps local students ease the price of prom by giving away dresses for free

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Prom night can become expensive for students and their parents, but one organization is helping them save money. It’s giving them dresses and accessories for free.
The non-profit, Couture Cares, held its “Her Prom Closet” event Saturday in Jackson.
Every year, the organization helps young ladies in different states get ready for prom. This is the second year the event has been held in Jackson.
The students were from different schools across the area. Students are hoping fears of the coronavirus will not cancel prom night. If it is canceled, students will use the dresses for another occasion.
Amberlyn Washington with the non-profit said, “You may go to a wedding or a party. So, we’re giving them away. Whatever is going on in the community we want them to come get them in spite of all the negativity going on. Just trying to keep a positive community influence.”
The event included make-up demonstrations and plenty of giveaways.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.