Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
A gun store customer that gave his name only at John waits in line, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. As consumers are buying all kinds of goods in large quantities amid coronavirus concerns, putting pressure on inventories, John stated that he was there to buy ammunition because most other stores were out and he wanted to stock up. (Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill/AP)
March 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 7:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday.

A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine that day.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Washington state.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.