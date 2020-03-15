Coronavirus national emergency grips nation

Straight from the White House press conference, Verma provides the latest coronavirus news and her role in working with health care systems and patients. Rep. Schultz weighs in on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Trump’s failures during this crisis, and Tuesday’s Florida Primary. Sen. Fischer discusses her efforts on behalf of healthcare professionals, including first responders and firefighters who transport patients. Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Kevin Cirilli will also join the show to discuss the economy and the political landscape.