High school students attend “Adult Camp”

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It’s said that kids today may know a lot about technology or be super book smart, but do they know how to do things like manage their money or change a tire? Well, one local school is making sure that answer is yes.
East Lawrence High put on an “adult camp” for the students, allowing professionals to teach them in areas like cooking, finance, auto care, self defense and even safety and survival.
“It’s not just about their education when they leave here," says Melissa Godsey, the career coach for Lawrence County Schools. "It’s about living and surviving and being successful in the real world. And sometimes being successful is just having those skills.”
Not only is the camp fun and engaging, but it’s also really eye-opening for the students preparing to graduate and enter adult life.
“Before all this, I wasn’t that responsible with finances, cooking, none of that," says senior Kylin Edwards. “Now that I have to pay attention to that kind of stuff, it opens my mind to a lot of things, like being more responsible.”
The event was such a success, the county is hoping to carry out “adult camp” at all four of its high schools next year.
