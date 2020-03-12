Senior living facilities facing more restrictions during coronavirus scare in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis provides latest information

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a press conference on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis laying out restrictions to help keep people healthy and safe during this coronavirus scare.
“Today we’re announcing a further effort," said DeSantis. "I’ve directed Director Moskowitz as the state coordinating officer to temporarily prohibit visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family care homes, long term care facilities and adult group homes.”
The restrictions are for people showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, any person who has or may have been in close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus and any person who has traveled internationally or on a cruise ship. They are prohibited from visiting a facility for 14 days. People living at these facilities are happy the state has put these restrictions in place.
“We’re all concerned really, but we’re buckled down more or less and they’re very careful about letting visitors in," said Lyn Schwartz, a resident at Addington Place. "I don’t think they’re swabbing them or taking their temperature yet.”
In addition to these senior living facility restrictions, state universities are now being told to do their classes online to keep students safe. Also, there are pending restrictions for prison visits as well.
