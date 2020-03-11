James Island considering car dealership and hotel, motel ban on Folly Road

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island is considering banning car dealerships, hotels, and motels on Folly Road.
During the last month’s town council meeting, council members voted to amend the Folly Road Corridor Overlay Zoning District Standards to prohibit “auto sales” in those areas.
James Island council member Troy Mullinax says right now there's not much stopping dealerships from asking to build on Folly Road.
He says this solution would stop extra traffic on a road that’s already congested.
“We have a lot of businesses already on Folly Road, a lot of good businesses,” Mullinax said. “But a car dealership is something we just don’t think is a fit for a kind of a feel that the town of James island has.”
Within that same meeting, council voted favorably to add an amendment to the overlay zoning district to ban “hotels/motels” in all areas of the overlay.
Kathleen Langley has lived on James Island for six years and says they don’t need car dealerships, but she would love to see one hotel on Folly Road.
“A lot of folks don’t have housing and bedrooms for when family comes to visit, so having a hotel close by on the island would really help,” Langley said.
The Town of James Island Planning Commission will be meeting Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. to consider the hotel/motel ban.
There will be a public hearing about the car dealerships on March 19 at town hall.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.