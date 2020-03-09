Mayor Stoney kicks off ‘Be Wise Immunize’ campaign for Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney is kicking off his ‘Be Wise Immunize’ campaign for Richmond Public School students on Thursday.
The campaign provide necessary immunizations to rising seventh graders.
All students entered the seventh grader are required by Virginia law to get the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccination and The HPV (human papilloma virus).
Parents need to sign and return a permission form to Richmond Public Schools by March 9, 2020 to get the vaccinations administered to their child for free.
Click here to access the Tdap vaccination consent form and the HPV vaccination consent form.
Vaccinations will begin in March.
Mayor Stoney will visit the student body that turned in the most vaccination permission forms to congratulate the students and their families on prioritizing public health.
