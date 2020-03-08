2 Kent State University students wounded during May 4, 1970, shooting to return as commencement speakers for Spring graduation

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University announced Saturday that two of the nine students wounded during the May 4, 1970 shooting, Dean Kahler and Thomas Grace will return as Spring commencement speakers, the university said in a press release.
Kahler will speak at the May 9 One University Commencement, while Grace will serve as a speaker Advanced Degree Commencement ceremony on May 8.
Kahler was 20-years-old and a freshman when he attended his first protest rally on May 4, 1970, and a guardsman’s bullet pierced his spine and left him paralyzed from the waist down, the university said in the press release. He has been wheelchair-bound since the shooting.
“I am honored to be asked to be the speaker at commencement,” Kahler said in a statement released. “I have always considered Kent State my second home. I like coming back and visiting Kent State as often as I can, and I am excited at the prospect of coming back.”
Grace, 20-years-old at the time of the shooting and was hit in the heel of his left foot during the rally on May 4, 1970, when students had gathered to protest President Richard Nixon’s decision to invade Cambodia, an escalation of the war in Vietnam.
“It is indeed a great honor for me to receive such a weighty invitation to serve as the graduate commencement speaker for spring 2020, 50 years removed from when the university experienced its worst day and month,” Grace said in a statement released. “Few institutions faced such challenges, and none have done better, over the last quarter-century, than Kent State, in meeting the many challenges that arose from that dark time in our history.”
The press release said university President Todd Diacon announced the roles for both Wednesday’s university board of trustees meeting.
“We are privileged to have Dean and Tom serve as our commencement speakers,” Diacon said in a statement released. “Both have huge hearts and great respect for Kent State and have been loyal alumni for decades. They are the perfect choice to cap off our May 4 50th commemorative year.”
Kahler is still working on his speech, but he said the theme of the speech will be “when one door closes, new ones open, and there’s a big door opening for you.”
Kahler said he also will talk about the importance of good citizenship and giving back to a community through service on boards and commissions for nonprofit organizations and social service agencies.
Grace said he is still finalizing the theme of his speech.
