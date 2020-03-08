Coronavirus and Michigan primary dominate headlines

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, March 8, 2020 features an interview with Surgeon General Jerome Adams. In the interview, Adams discusses the status of the availability of coronavirus tests in the United States and what Americans should do if traveling internationally and domestically during this outbreak. Representative and Sanders Campaign Vice Chairman Ro Khanna (D-CA) discusses how presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) can win Trump voters in his interview. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes discusses the upcoming Democratic presidential primary in her state on Tuesday. WWSB reporter Daniela Hurtado will also join the show.