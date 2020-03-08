Coronavirus and Michigan primary dominate headlines

Adams Gives an Update on Coronavirus Testing, Rep. Khanna Discusses How Sanders Can Win Trump Voters

Local and state health agencies are urging residents to be extra cautious as coronavirus continues to spread.
March 8, 2020 at 1:33 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 1:33 AM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, March 8, 2020 features an interview with Surgeon General Jerome Adams. In the interview, Adams discusses the status of the availability of coronavirus tests in the United States and what Americans should do if traveling internationally and domestically during this outbreak. Representative and Sanders Campaign Vice Chairman Ro Khanna (D-CA) discusses how presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) can win Trump voters in his interview. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes discusses the upcoming Democratic presidential primary in her state on Tuesday. WWSB reporter Daniela Hurtado will also join the show.

Watch excerpts from the show:

Adams to Greta: People more likely to be exposed to the flu than COVID-19
Khanna to Greta: Senator Sanders is trying to connect with black voters in the South
Michigan voters are gearing up for the state’s primary

